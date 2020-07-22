Portion of Dunn Road in north St. Louis County to close for a month, starting Aug. 3
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close Dunn Road near Old Halls Ferry Road and the westbound Interstate 270 exit ramp for one month, beginning Monday, Aug. 3.

Motorists can use I-270 at New Halls Ferry Road to Netherton Drive as a detour route, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday.

The closures will allow improvements to be made to the intersection of Dunn and Old Halls Ferry roads, as well as the construction of an additional lane both eastbound and westbound on I-270. That work is part of the ongoing $278 million I-270 North Project.

To learn more about the overall project, go to the project website at www.i270north.org

