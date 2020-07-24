Portion of Pershall Road will close for 18 months for bridge replacement, removal of radioactive soil

HAZELWOOD — A stretch of Pershall Road between Ford and Polson lanes will be closed for 18 months, beginning Aug. 4. The closure will affect drivers who use Pershall between Route 67 (Lindbergh Boulevard) and North Hanley Road. Those motorists can use Interstate 270 as a detour.
The closure will allow for the removal of radioactive soil along Coldwater Creek as well as the replacement of the Pershall Road Bridge. The bridge replacement is part of the ongoing $278 million I-270 North Project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been removing soil along the north St. Louis County creek for several years, mitigating environmental damage caused by the illegal dumping of radioactive waste. The waste is a legacy of work undertaken in the 1940s by Mallinckrodt, which enriched uranium for the nation’s atomic weapons program.
“We are working closely with MoDOT’s I-270 North Project team to remove soils with low levels of radioactive contamination before they begin rebuilding the new bridges over Coldwater Creek. Closely coordinating our schedules allows access to contamination previously considered inaccessible and limits the necessary closures during this part of the overall I-270 North project to reduce the impact on area travelers,” said Robin Parks, lead engineer for the corps’ St. Louis FUSRAP, or Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, project.
