Portions of I-64 and I-44 in the St. Louis area will close this weekend for bridge work

ST. LOUIS — Portions of two interstates in St. Louis and St. Louis County will be closed this weekend as crews work on construction of three bridges.

Crews will close Highway 40 (Interstate 64) between I-44/I-55 and Grand in the city of St. Louis to set girders for the Ewing Avenue bridge and also the new 22nd Street bridge over the interstate. That work was rescheduled from earlier in the month.

In addition, westbound Interstate 44 at Interstate 270 will close again this weekend to replace a girder on the I-270 bridge over I-44, which was removed last weekend.

Crews will start closing ramps in both directions of I-64 between Grand and I-44 starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Crews will start closing lanes in both directions of I-64 at 7 p.m., with all lanes being closed by 8 p.m. for the girder placement. Detour routes for the closure will be marked.

Eastbound drivers will use Market/Bernard, Jefferson, Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Tucker and I-70 to detour. Westbound drivers will use I-44, Jefferson and Market as detours.