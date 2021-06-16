Potential record-breaking temperatures on deck in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS ― A potentially record-breaking heat wave will hit the St. Louis region beginning Thursday.
Friday’s temperature could be the highest ever recorded in the region for June 18, said National Weather Service meteorologist Fred Glass — the forecast calls for a temperature of 102 degrees, which would break the previous record of 100.
Thursday’s forecasted high is 96 degrees.
Though Glass does not predict humidity will be unusually high, he warned that high temperatures coupled with humidity may produce dangerous heat index values. The heat index is an estimate of what the temperature actually feels like to the human body.
The local heat wave comes as much of the western U.S. has also been experiencing record high temperatures this week.
“Heat-related illness is preventable,” said Rob Poirier, Washington University emergency medicine physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “When it’s hot and humid don’t do heavy exertion, and avoid the direct sun.”
He also recommended staying in cool environments and drinking plenty of fluids, but avoiding drinks with alcohol, caffeine and large amounts of sugar.
Poirier said infants, the elderly and people on medications including diuretics and antidepressants are at particular risk because they are less efficient at cooling themselves. He encouraged people to check on family and friends and to call 911 if they appear confused or stop sweating, as these could be signs of a heat stroke.
Poirier emphasized the danger of remaining inside hot vehicles, particularly for children.
The same is true for pets, said Laura Keller, director of communications for the Humane Society of Missouri. “We have a saying: If it’s 70 degrees or over, don’t take Rover.”
Hot pavement and asphalt can burn pets’ paws, and Keller said that if pets must go outside, a shaded place in the grass is safest. Pets often become lethargic when they are too hot, and owners can splash cool water on their extremities to cool them down.
Area temperatures should fall to a high of 90 degrees Saturday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the area Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend. More relief will likely follow on Monday.
“In the first part of next week, we’ll see a more substantial cold front push high temperatures down into the 80s,” Glass said.
Poirier said people can dial 211 to receive information about cooling centers and air conditioners.