Potential record-breaking temperatures on deck in St. Louis

Poirier said infants, the elderly and people on medications including diuretics and antidepressants are at particular risk because they are less efficient at cooling themselves. He encouraged people to check on family and friends and to call 911 if they appear confused or stop sweating, as these could be signs of a heat stroke.

Poirier emphasized the danger of remaining inside hot vehicles, particularly for children.

The same is true for pets, said Laura Keller, director of communications for the Humane Society of Missouri. “We have a saying: If it’s 70 degrees or over, don’t take Rover.”

Hot pavement and asphalt can burn pets’ paws, and Keller said that if pets must go outside, a shaded place in the grass is safest. Pets often become lethargic when they are too hot, and owners can splash cool water on their extremities to cool them down.

Area temperatures should fall to a high of 90 degrees Saturday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the area Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend. More relief will likely follow on Monday.

“In the first part of next week, we’ll see a more substantial cold front push high temperatures down into the 80s,” Glass said.

Poirier said people can dial 211 to receive information about cooling centers and air conditioners.

