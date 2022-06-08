Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Potholes rattling your car? Curious about construction? Read the Road Crew chat
How old is that building? Check the map of St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis city to find out
Parcel data gives a partial picture of building ages across St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.