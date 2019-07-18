Editors: Updates with outages down to about 2,200 by 6 a.m..
Strong thunderstorms that swept across St. Louis on Wednesday night left some people powerless, the majority in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
By 6 a.m. Thursday, only about 2,200 customers still had no power. At its peak, about 21,000 customers lost power, Ameren officials said, including about 6,000 in the Metro East.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour knocked down lines across the area, officials said.
Ameren spokesman Jeff Trammel advised people to stay away from downed wires and brush that could be concealing wires for their safety.
At 6:45 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service for St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
The St. Louis Fire Department reported that a large tree fell on four occupied homes in the 5900 block of Pershing Avenue. The area has been cordoned off.
Firefighters with the Metro North Fire Protection District confirmed responding to weather related calls, including exploding transformers.
St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County saw reports of downed trees and signs, but nothing too serious, officials reported. One lane of southbound Highway 141 under Highway 44 was closed due to water.