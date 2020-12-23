 Skip to main content
Power back on in Wildwood, Eureka and surrounding areas
UPDATE 9 p.m.: Power is back on in Wildwood, Eureka and surrounding areas, according to Ameren's power outage map. 

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — More than 10,000 Ameren customers in Wildwood, Eureka and other surrounding areas are without power Wednesday night, according to a power outage map on the utility company's website. 

According to the map, the outage began about 6 p.m. There is no estimated time yet for power to return. 

Traffic lights in the area are also out of order, according to a social media post from Eureka police. Temporary stop signs have been placed at major intersections. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

