'Power issues' keep Loop Trolley idle Sunday

ST. LOUIS — What its operator called "power issues" kept the Loop Trolley idle Sunday, another setback for the long-panned tourist attraction in just its second weekend of operation following over two years of dormancy.

It finally began operation again Aug. 4 on a truncated schedule of Thursday through Sunday. A spokeswoman said the Trolley should be ready again by Thursday. The free attraction is scheduled to run through Oct. 30 and shut down for the winter.

Metro Transit operator Bi-State Development agreed in February to begin operating the Loop Trolley, which runs on a 2.2-mile track between the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park and the Delmar Loop. Financial issues and mechanical problems have long plagued the $51 million project, forcing it to shut down in late 2019 after just a year in service.

Many have long complained about the project due to disruptive and expensive track construction through the Delmar Loop and one issue after another thwarting its operation. But local leaders feared that letting trolley die would hurt the region's chances at future federal grants — which funded a large share of the Loop Trolley — and could even result in a federal clawback of the trolley's grants.