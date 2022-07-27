Power out at downtown St. Louis post office after flooding, smoke in building

ST. LOUIS — The main post office in downtown St. Louis was closed to the public Wednesday after flooding one day earlier prompted firefighters to investigate smoke in the basement.

A representative from the United States Postal Service would not say when it first closed or when it plans to reopen.

On Wednesday afternoon, police tape blocked the entrance ramp to the building at 1720 Market Street, and the first-floor lobby appeared dark. A security guard said power was out in half the building; some fluorescent lights inside the building were on and visible from the sidewalk.

Dulce Jones, director of development at New Life Evangelistic Center, said the organization's mail courier was turned away on Tuesday and Wednesday when trying to check a post office box. The Post-Dispatch building did not receive mail on Tuesday, and had received just a few parcels as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mark Inglett, a regional spokesman for USPS, provided scant details and wouldn't answer questions about what happened or whether there were any service disruptions. He said Tuesday's flooding "presented some challenges for us, and we are reallocating resources."

"We are expediting repairs to ensure we’re fully operational and we’ve diverted mail flow to nearby facilities, to avoid potential delays," he said in an email. "Thankfully, all of our employees are safe and no mail was damaged."

William Perry, 79, of St. Louis, runs a tax service and showed up Tuesday and again Wednesday to check his post office box.

Postal inspectors told him the boxes weren't being filled.

Perry said he’s surprised but not yet concerned, but if nothing changes by the weekend, he’ll start to worry about getting his mail.

“Most of what I get there I don't want anyway,” he said. “I get mostly bills and political ads.”

Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department said firefighters responded to the downtown post office between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate smoke in the basement and that water was backed up in one of the building's sub-basements, affecting an electrical room. He said firefighters did not find flames and that Ameren was asked to cut power there.

Mosby said he was told no mail was damaged.

Darryl Cook, a post office clerk, told a Post-Dispatch reporter Wednesday that the power was out when he showed up for work at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. He said he was told there had been an electrical fire because of the flooding. He said workers were still able to sort and process mail because there was still power to half the building and that other than that, it was "business as usual."

Jones, of New Life, said she is frustrated over the lack of information from USPS about when the downtown post office will reopen.

"For New Life, all of our donations and bills and everything come through there," she said. "It kind of stops us from doing anything because we're not getting our donations in, and we assume it would be a hardship for any small business in St. Louis city if they can't get their mail."

Tony Paraino, an Ameren Missouri spokesman, said Wednesday there were no outage reports at the post office but said was working to gather more details and determine if power was cut at the building internally.