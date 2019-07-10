Subscribe for 99¢
Colored dots indicate areas where groups of customers are suffering from electricity outages on Ameren's outage map on July 10, 2019 at 8:36 p.m. 

ST. CHARLES COUNTY • Power is out for at least 4,500 customers in and around O'Fallon and St. Peters, Ameren officials confirmed.

Workers will be out to assess the damage once the inclement weather has passed, Ameren Missouri spokesman Bryan Daniels said. 

"We understand outages can be inconvenient, and we'll work as fast and as safely as possible to restore customers who are affected by this weather event," Daniels said.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the area, particularly before 9 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood warning has already been issued for much of the eastern portion of St. Charles County.

Central County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Brown confirmed that the fire department is responding to downed wires. 

