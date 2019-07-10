ST. CHARLES COUNTY • Power is out for at least 4,500 customers in and around O'Fallon and St. Peters, Ameren officials confirmed.
Workers will be out to assess the damage once the inclement weather has passed, Ameren Missouri spokesman Bryan Daniels said.
"We understand outages can be inconvenient, and we'll work as fast and as safely as possible to restore customers who are affected by this weather event," Daniels said.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the area, particularly before 9 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood warning has already been issued for much of the eastern portion of St. Charles County.
Central County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Brown confirmed that the fire department is responding to downed wires.