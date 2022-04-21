 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power outage forces Fox to cancel 'Hamilton' performance on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — For everyone who wanted to be in the room where it happens —to take in a performance of "Hamilton," that is — a power outage wasn't what they had in mind.

Thursday's performance of "Hamilton" at the Fox Theatre had to be canceled because of a power outage, Fox officials said.

Crews from Ameren were at the theater, but power was not restored until 8:55 p.m., according to a post on the Fox's Facebook page. Weeknight performances typically are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket holders for Thursday's performance will be able to attend another performance, theater officials said. The show, which opened April 12, runs through May 15.

All ticket holders will be notified by email to facilitate exchanges or refunds, the theater's Facebook post said.

