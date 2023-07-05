ST. LOUIS — Thousands of Missouri residents were left frustrated and grasping for answers this week as a power outage extended several days after a storm snapped trees, toppled power lines and killed two in the region.

More than 100,000 of Ameren Missouri’s 1.2 million customers lost power after the Saturday afternoon storm. As of late Wednesday afternoon, more than 8,000 customers were still without power.

Most of the damage was in north St. Louis County, said Ryan Arnold, Ameren Missouri’s vice president of energy delivery.

Arnold said most customers should regain power by Thursday morning.

“We hear the frustration from our customers and we want to make sure that we can communicate as often as we can,” Arnold said.

But some customers complained that they heard little from the company.

In Crestwood, a tree in the Bergman family’s backyard collapsed on Saturday, pulling down a power line and damaging a neighbor's retaining wall and fence.

Michael Bergman called Ameren on Saturday morning for an update, letting the company know that his wife, Éva, is diabetic and has other health issues and that his daughter is on the Autism spectrum. Éva also has medication that needs to be refrigerated.

The response was scripted, Michael Bergman said.

“I wasn't gonna take it out on the call center guy because he’s just doing his job,” he said. “The frustrating part was no timeline.”

Temperatures hovered in their home at 84 degrees Wednesday afternoon, when power was finally restored.

Nicole Fields also regained power at her Creve Coeur home on Wednesday, but not before temperatures inside hit 90 degrees. When Fields called Ameren for updates, she said, the company gave her no information or said it had nothing to report.

Fields said she stayed in a hotel Tuesday night and threw out food in her home. After finding out that her power had been restored, she filed complaints about her experience.

“How can this happen in this day and age,” Fields said.

Arnold said Ameren provides service restoration updates on its website, amerenmissouri.com, and sends updates to customers twice per day. He urged customers to keep their contact information updated.

Arnold also said Ameren prioritized restoring power at cooling centers across the region.

Cool Down St. Louis, a nonprofit that provides air conditioning units and utility assistance, received more calls for help than usual after the power outages began. Its founder, Gentry Trotter, suggested that residents check with their insurance providers about coverage for storm damages.

He also said residents shouldn’t try to stay put in the heat and should reach out to neighbors or family members.

“You cannot wait it out, especially if you're an older adult, and you've got little children with asthmatic conditions," Trotter said.

