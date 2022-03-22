Power outages reported throughout St. Louis region as wind gusts, limbs hit power lines

The rainy, windy weather on Tuesday caused power outages for about 2,000 people in the St. Louis region.

Outages varied throughout the day from county to county, but late Tuesday afternoon, Ameren was reporting at least 1,500 customers were without power in St. Louis County and city, and about 500 were out of power in Madison and St. Clair counties. At one point, at least 1,500 customers in Jefferson County also lost power.

"It's fair to say that almost all outages are related to dead trees or dead limbs falling into power lines," Ameren spokesman Brad Brown said. "We have all available resources repairing the damage."

Brown said the winds were forecast to ease by Tuesday night, so Ameren was expecting that most or all outages would be restored throughout the evening.

He warned that residents should be alert for downed lines, and to steer clear of those.

"Safety is first and foremost during any weather event," he said. "Always assume a downed wire is live."

Anyone who sees a downed wire or pole should report the location to Ameren by calling 1-800-552-7583, Brown said. He also suggested customers ensure their phone numbers and email addresses are up to date with Ameren so they can receive details on outages that may affect them.

Rain and wind gusts remain in the forecast for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Temperatures are expected to linger in the upper 40s and 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before slowly climbing higher into next week.