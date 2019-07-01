A water boil advisory was issued Monday for a part of Overland, in St. Louis County, after a water main break in the area caused pressure to drop below a regulatory threshold.
The notice from Missouri American Water applied to about 230 customers, according to the utility. Customers in the affected area are asked to boil tap water for three minutes prior to drinking or cooking, the company said, although it is alright to use for "non-consumable" purposes like washing and bathing.
The advisory could remain in place for 24 to 48 hours, after tests are conducted on water quality samples. The utility said those would be taken Monday, after the main break at Lindbergh Boulevard and Oak Forest Parkway Court is repaired.
Customers are affected on Oak Forest Spur Drive, Oak Forest Parkway Drive, Beckham Ridge Court, Willowbrooke Manors Court, Kennabrooke Court, Canon Ridge Drive, Liebrooke Court, Lindbergh Place Drive, Lindbergh Plaza Court.
The company's website includes a link to a new mapping tool that customers can use to see if their residence is affected.