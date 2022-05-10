Prepare for lane closures on eastbound lanes of Blanchette Memorial Bridge

ST. LOUIS — Partial closures of eastbound Interstate 70 across the Blanchette Memorial Bridge are set to begin this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Starting Thursday, construction crews will apply an epoxy coating to the eastbound deck of the Missouri River bridge connecting St. Louis and St. Charles counties, MoDOT said. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Two right lanes of eastbound I-70 will be closed Thursday, Friday, Monday and next Tuesday. The three right lanes will be closed May 18, 19 and 20.

On May 18 and 19, the ramp from Fifth Street to eastbound I-70 also will close, but will reopen May 20, MoDOT said.

The work then shifts to the two far left lanes of eastbound I-70. Those will be closed May 23, 24 and 25.

MoDOT is suggesting that drivers use Route 370 and Route 364 as alternate routes. Drivers also can take Route 364 to Arena Parkway or consider Route 94. Commercial vehicles can take I-70 to Route 370 and then on to I-270.

Rehabilitation of the eastbound span of the bridge was mostly completed in 2020, but the epoxy sealing had to be delayed because of nationwide supply issues, MoDOT said.

A major rehabilitation of the westbound portion of the Blanchette Memorial Bridge was done in 2012.

