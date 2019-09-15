LAMBERT AIRPORT — Work begins Monday on extending double-left turn lanes into St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s Terminal 2 for eastbound traffic on Lambert International Boulevard.
The extension will be carried out by reducing more than 130 feet of a tree-lined median between the Terminal 2 entrance and the Terminal 2 garage exit.
When finished in three weeks, the extended turn lanes will allow an extra 14 vehicles and reduce stacking of traffic during peak periods, including traffic headed for eastbound Interstate 70.
During construction, there will be only one lane of traffic in each direction just south of the Terminal 2 garage.