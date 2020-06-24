Protest calling for racial equality, conviction of Florissant officer moves to Clayton

“Clayton is where the money is for this county. Where there’s money, there’s power,” said Rev. Darryl Gray, who noted the group also chose Clayton because of police Chief Mary Barton’s recent denial that systemic racism exists in St. Louis County. Clayton is the county seat.

Bob Case, 71, of University City, noted his experience seeing injustice growing up in Mississippi, as well as Germany, is why he continues to support the movement. “It’s the whole thing. Black Lives Matter. I’ve been on board since Ferguson," he said.

Gray argued Tuesday that police are not using enough funds on adequate training such as de-escalation training and body cameras.

“We’re saying, 'If you’re not going to spend tax dollars on these things that would give us better accountability and transparency, then you need to reinvest that money into community resources,'” Gray said.