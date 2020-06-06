Protest movement spreads into Festus and other rural settings

FESTUS — This small town on the edge of the St. Louis metro area seems much farther than 35 miles from the city. It's not where you'd expect 200 people holding "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" signs to gather.
But a large group in this community spent a hot Saturday afternoon marching and chanting outside the Festus Library. Even in the middle of Jefferson County, which U.S. census figures say is 96% white, the size of the group demonstrating against police brutality and the police killing of George Floyd illustrates the extent to which Black Lives Matter activism has taken hold across the country — and outside of central cities.
"Being a black kid in Jefferson County, you just didn't really think that they supported you," said Anthony Pittman, 16. "There are a lot of hidden supporters."
Across the country, protests since Floyd's death last month have popped up in smaller rural cities and towns. Throngs of demonstrators have marched through Springfield in Southwest Missouri, Boise in Idaho and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In the mostly white outer suburbs of the St. Louis area, O'Fallon police Chief Tim Clothier notably joined protesters to march in St. Charles County last week.
Several of the people in Festus on Saturday said it was their first protest.
“I’m just tired of injustice and racism,” Sydney Labruyere said. “When the stuff happened in Ferguson, I was 14.”
Dennis Riney, 63, of adjacent Crystal City, said there will be maybe 50 or 60 people who show up for the march in town on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"I think we're caught up in a moment, and a good moment," he said.
Organizer Savannah Horton, 22, said she went to the Festus police station last week after she heard there would be a demonstration. But no one was there when she arrived. So she made sure people came out in her hometown on Saturday.
"This is a nationwide problem and it needs to be a nationwide solution," Horton said.
Jewel Kelly spoke during the rally, urging people to vote in elections, especially local ones. He said the fact that so many people showed up in what is essentially a rural town, is "a larger story" and "a watershed moment." The footage of Floyd being killed was so indisputable that it has galvanized people who didn't have strong feelings about police brutality before, Kelly said.
"Most people, when they're presented with the facts on camera, they arrive at a similar conclusion," Kelly said. "And I think America has arrived at a similar conclusion."
It was an emotional experience for Mahala Pittman, 20, who remembers feeling alone in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the Ferguson protests six years ago while she was a student at Festus High School.
"I felt like there was little to no people in my high school or peers that did support me," she said. "I did feel like I was alone. I did feel like I was fighting a losing battle."
"It's a very different feeling now than it was then."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!