Protest movement spreads into Festus and other rural settings

Several of the people in Festus on Saturday said it was their first protest.

“I’m just tired of injustice and racism,” Sydney Labruyere said. “When the stuff happened in Ferguson, I was 14.”

Dennis Riney, 63, of adjacent Crystal City, said there will be maybe 50 or 60 people who show up for the march in town on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"I think we're caught up in a moment, and a good moment," he said.

Organizer Savannah Horton, 22, said she went to the Festus police station last week after she heard there would be a demonstration. But no one was there when she arrived. So she made sure people came out in her hometown on Saturday.

"This is a nationwide problem and it needs to be a nationwide solution," Horton said.

Jewel Kelly spoke during the rally, urging people to vote in elections, especially local ones. He said the fact that so many people showed up in what is essentially a rural town, is "a larger story" and "a watershed moment." The footage of Floyd being killed was so indisputable that it has galvanized people who didn't have strong feelings about police brutality before, Kelly said.