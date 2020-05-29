Protesters block St. Louis interstate for hours before gunshots disperse crowds; 1 killed when struck by tractor-trailer

Updated at 7 a.m. Saturday with additional detail about death; note graphic content of witness account; corrects name of interstate

ST. LOUIS — Protesters in St. Louis took to the streets Friday night and early Saturday in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, an African American who died earlier this week in Minneapolis. A police officer was charged Friday in his death.

The final protesters blocked Interstate 44 downtown for almost three hours, and protesters started a fire in the road and broke into an Amazon Prime truck and a FedEx truck. One protester climbed between the FedEx truck's two trailers and died as the truck drove away, shortly after 3 a.m, at North Broadway and O'Fallon.

Police said early Saturday the circumstances of the incident were being investigated by the accident reconstruction team.

On Twitter, a man who appeared to have witnessed the man's death said that several protesters tried to pull the victim away from the truck as it drove away. The tweet appears to show the victim caught between the truck's trailers.