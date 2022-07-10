Protesters block traffic on interstate in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A group of abortion-rights protesters blocked traffic on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) downtown Sunday afternoon.

The protesters, carrying signs, walked in the westbound and eastbound lanes at various points, stopping tractor-trailers and cars. The Human Rights Collective STL organized the protest.

Some of the signs protesters carried read "give me a noose before I die by a hanger" and "abortion is healthcare."

The backup and protest was visible from Busch Stadium. The group started from Kiener Plaza and walked to the stadium, organizers said. One part of the group circled the stadium while another part blocked off the highway.

The founder of Human Rights Collective STL, Harley Camryn, said the group was on the highway for about 20 minutes. They hung a banner off the side of the highway that said "hands off our bodies," Camryn said.

"I need to show you that you need to be upset. Everyone should be upset," she said. "They're not going to stop at Roe."

The protest was the most recent of several held locally and nationally after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade. With that ruling on June 24, Missouri effectively banned abortions, as a 2019 law included a trigger provision. Hundreds attended a rally at the Planned Parenthood clinic in the Central West End that day.

Isabella Diamond, a co-founder of the collective and another organizer of the event, said she hoped people who attended the protest were energized to vote and set up more protests where they live.

The organizers said they also aimed to increase the diversity of people represented in abortion rights protests by setting up the event with Operation Any Means Necessary, a Black-led community patrol organization.

Members of the patrol walked alongside the protesters to protect them from potential threats from opposition groups, said Mike Avery, founder of the operation.

Avery said he thought the goal to increase diversity was achieved because protesters made new connections with each other before they left.

Camryn said Human Rights Collective STL plans to organize more protests in the future.

Officers contacted Sunday afternoon said no arrests were made in relation to the protest.

Previous protests, including in support of the Black lives matter movement, have also blocked the highway near Busch Stadium.