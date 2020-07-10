You are the owner of this article.
Protesters who camped outside St. Louis City Hall cleared by police
Protesters who camped outside St. Louis City Hall cleared by police

ST. LOUIS — Protesters who had remained outside St. Louis City Hall for two nights calling for the mayor to resign were cleared from the area by police early Friday. 

The Occupy City Hall protest was organized by Milkayla Allen, 23, who says her name and address were read aloud by Mayor Lyda Krewson while Krewson was reading letters during a Facebook Live briefing on June 26.

Late Wednesday night, about 150 people were gathered outside City Hall calling for the mayor to resign. The protesters ignored police orders to disperse and about 20 tents remained until they were cleared by police around 4 a.m. Friday. 

Police said Friday that officers made no arrests and no one was injured when the protest was cleared.

A city crew washed away a large message of "Resign Lyda Resign" that was painted in yellow letters on the street outside City Hall.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

A statement from the group Occupy City Hall STL estimated more than 200 police dressed in riot gear arrived to clear the gathering. 

"Cars began to be towed at 3 a.m.," the statement said. "Three dispersal orders were given for the reason of trespassing on park grounds past curfew." 
Darby Christopher of the Central West End bought a bouquet of 'retirement balloons' for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson as protesters continued a second day of camping in front of City Hall, calling for her resignation on Thursday, July 9, 2020. "She's not taking it seriously," said Christopher of the resignation demand. "She thinks it's a joke, but we're going to be out here until she resigns." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis police say a 59-year-old man was stabbed at the demonstration Thursday night. The man was stabbed in the shoulder by a man who was also attending the event, police said Friday. The attacker then threw the victim's tent into the street, according to police. 

The 59-year-old went to a hospital for treatment and was stable, police said. 

After police cleared the protesters, some decided to continue the demonstration outside the mayor's home. There have been several days of protests outside Krewson's home since late June, including nights where protesters made noise for several hours to push the mayor to resign. 
 
"We immediately rallied and made our way to the mayor’s house to let her know that intimidation won’t work on us," the statement from the protest group said. 
 
The protesters said they planned to return to City Hall on Friday night. 
 
"We said we weren’t leaving until the mayor resigns," the statement said. "We mean that. Tonight, we reclaim City Hall. The people of St. Louis have shown us an unprecedented amount of solidarity and support."

Krewson's Facebook video that prompted the original protest was deleted a few hours after it was posted in late June and she apologized for reading the names and addresses. But a petition for Krewson to resign had garnered more than 60,000 signatures as of Wednesday. Protesters contend she jeopardized their safety by publicizing their names and addresses.

Krewson has said she will not resign. 

