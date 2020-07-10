Protesters who camped outside St. Louis City Hall cleared by police

ST. LOUIS — Protesters who had remained outside St. Louis City Hall for two nights calling for the mayor to resign were cleared from the area by police early Friday.

The Occupy City Hall protest was organized by Milkayla Allen, 23, who says her name and address were read aloud by Mayor Lyda Krewson while Krewson was reading letters during a Facebook Live briefing on June 26.

Late Wednesday night, about 150 people were gathered outside City Hall calling for the mayor to resign. The protesters ignored police orders to disperse and about 20 tents remained until they were cleared by police around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police said Friday that officers made no arrests and no one was injured when the protest was cleared.

A city crew washed away a large message of "Resign Lyda Resign" that was painted in yellow letters on the street outside City Hall.

A statement from the group Occupy City Hall STL estimated more than 200 police dressed in riot gear arrived to clear the gathering.

"Cars began to be towed at 3 a.m.," the statement said. "Three dispersal orders were given for the reason of trespassing on park grounds past curfew."