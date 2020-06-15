Protesters demand charges be filed against ex-Florissant police detective

ST. CHARLES — A group of protesters demanded Monday that the St. Charles County prosecutor file charges against the Florissant police detective accused of striking a suspect with a police SUV two weeks ago.

Several dozen protesters chanted for Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar to come outside the county building where he works to discuss the case.

The detective, Joshua L. Smith, was fired by the Florissant Police Department last week. A conflict of interest led St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to recuse himself and the case now is being reviewed by Lohmar's office.

Protesters had gathered for days outside the Florissant police station to condemn Smith's actions. They also gathered outside the home of Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

Protester Arkayla Tenney-Howard said Monday that they decided to move from Florissant to St. Charles to "be strategic in our demands for justice."

A homeowner's Ring doorbell videotaped a portion of the June 2 encounter involving Smith. The video shows the SUV striking a fleeing man. Smith, who was driving and had exited the SUV, appeared to then hit the fallen man. The man could be heard screaming repeatedly as Smith placed handcuffs on him.

