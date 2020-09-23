Protesters gather in downtown St. Louis, Florissant after no charges filed in Breonna Taylor death

Patrick Charleston chants with protesters as they march through Downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The group was protesting the decision by a grand jury not to bring charges against the officers that shot and killed Breonna Taylor while serving a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Ky. in March. One officer was charged with "wanton endangerment" for shots that went through the wall of Taylor's apartment into her neighbors' apartments. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Protesters gathered in Florissant and downtown St. Louis Wednesday to protest that no charges were filed in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in Louisville earlier this year during a police raid.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that a grand jury decided to charge one officer with wanton endangerment in connection with the raid.
No officers were charged directly in Taylor’s death, setting off protests in Louisville and other cities across the U.S
Locally, about 50 demonstrators gathered in Florissant. Police ordered them to clear the road, and about a half-dozen arrests were made.
About 100 protesters then gathered in downtown St. Louis, where they marched to City Hall and blocked Market Street and Tucker Boulevard. At about 11 p.m., a few people set fire to a chair at the entrance of St. Louis police headquarters. Officers quickly came out and put out the flame, then went back inside the building.
Another protest is scheduled Thursday night.
Colter Peterson, Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Christine Tannous contributed.
