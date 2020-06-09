Protesters march for equality in St. Ann

ST. ANN — Around 300 protesters marched down city streets Tuesday afternoon carrying "Black Lives Matter" signs and chanting "No justice, no peace."
Marisa Bryan and Alexis Ohanian decided to organize the march after attending one last week in Ballwin. Their event follows countless protests around the globe following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
"It's sickening what's going on," Ohanian said. "When I get pulled over, I'm not worried. I couldn't imagine being scared for my life when I'm pulled over. I'm scared I'm going to get a ticket."
Missouri state Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, attended the march "to support residents and to support the movement."
"We are overdue for doing the right thing," Clemens said. "It isn't rocket science that this is a problem. The state Legislature has a sworn duty to protect its citizens, and we need to do it."
The protesters marched down St. Charles Rock Road, escorted by police distributing water bottles. Several protesters brought their children and dogs.
"We should love everybody and be peaceful," said Gwonda Washington, who brought her granddaughters. "They'll always remember they went with their grandmother to march for peace and equal justice."
The march stopped at the St. Ann Police headquarters, where marchers took a knee and remained silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was restrained by police.
St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez joined the protesters in their moments of silence. Afterwards, several attendees greeted him and hugged him.
"We're here to make sure we protect and serve," Jimenez said, adding he was pleased the protest was peaceful. "This department has changed over the last five years — there's more diversity than ever. More female police, African American, Hispanic … we work hard to listen to all people."
The St. Ann Police Department has faced criticism under Jimenez's tenure, including for a traffic stop that some said resulted in excessive force by officers last year, and for how often St. Ann's officers initiate police chases, sometimes resulting in traffic crashes.
Protester Carol Fluellen said she believed that Jimenez was making an effort to reach out to the community and said she felt less prejudice in St. Ann than she had in a previous home in a more rural part of the state.
"I moved up here to get away from all that," Fluellen said.
