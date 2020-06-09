Protesters march for equality in St. Ann

ST. ANN — Around 300 protesters marched down city streets Tuesday afternoon carrying "Black Lives Matter" signs and chanting "No justice, no peace."

Marisa Bryan and Alexis Ohanian decided to organize the march after attending one last week in Ballwin. Their event follows countless protests around the globe following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

"It's sickening what's going on," Ohanian said. "When I get pulled over, I'm not worried. I couldn't imagine being scared for my life when I'm pulled over. I'm scared I'm going to get a ticket."

Missouri state Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, attended the march "to support residents and to support the movement."

"We are overdue for doing the right thing," Clemens said. "It isn't rocket science that this is a problem. The state Legislature has a sworn duty to protect its citizens, and we need to do it."

The protesters marched down St. Charles Rock Road, escorted by police distributing water bottles. Several protesters brought their children and dogs.

"We should love everybody and be peaceful," said Gwonda Washington, who brought her granddaughters. "They'll always remember they went with their grandmother to march for peace and equal justice."