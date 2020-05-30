Protesters march from Clayton to University City, as area enters another day of demonstrations

On Saturday, the protest started at 3 p.m. at 100 South Central Avenue, where the justice center is situated. The diverse crowd included all ages and races.

They marched up an on-ramp and filled Forest Park Parkway, delaying traffic. They went to the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard, where they sat in the middle of the intersection for nearly 10 minutes.

Jason Wilson, 47, of Clayton, marched Saturday with his wife and two sons.

"People say 'black lives matter.' It does matter. People use these words — and words like equity — fashionably, and we need to make it count," Wilson said. "I'm trying to keep the enthusiasm going around supporting the idea of equity and equality."

From there, the march headed north on Big Bend to Delmar Boulevard, and east toward the Loop.

As the protesters passed nearby residential streets, some chanted, "out of your homes, into the streets."

Along the way, passing cars honked, apparently in support. Police set up road blocks along the route for the marchers.