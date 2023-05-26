ST. PETERS — A mother called a protest at a St. Charles City-County library after she saw a library clerk wearing makeup, nail polish and a goatee. About 35 people heeded her call on Friday morning, plus another 60 to oppose the protesters.
It's another instance of culture wars arriving in St. Charles County, and at area libraries.
Local resident Rachel Homolak posted a call to action on social media after seeing the library clerk at the Kathryn Linnemann branch. She described the employee as being "dressed in drag" and working in the library's children's section. "This is absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate for children," she wrote. Her son, 4, was with her but did not see the employee, she wrote.
In the post she said she was not asking for the employee to be fired, but that all employees should adhere to what she called a "neutral dress code."
About 35 people gathered in front of the Spencer Road library branch to support Homolak's views and about 60 came out to oppose them. The protests lasted about 45 minutes.
Homolak arrived at the library for a meeting with the CEO of St. Charles City-County Libraries, Jason Kuhl, but was told the meeting had been canceled.
She declined to speak to the Post-Dispatch.
"I'm here to support the co-worker who is expressing himself, herself or theirself for wearing whatever is comfortable for them," said Grayson Jostes of St. Peters.
Dan Lowe, of St. Peters, said, "They say we hate, we don't hate ... We're Christians who follow Christ and we love people, but we also speak up and stand up for the Godly world view, which does not include the current culture and woke ideology which is being pushed on our children."
Library protesters sang "Amazing Grace." Pro-LGBTQIA protesters sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and chanted "Love is love;" "Acceptance;" and "No hate" — until librarians came outside and asked the groups to please quiet down.
Rachel Homolak, second from left in floral skirt, talks with some of her supporters outside of the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library, in St. Peters, where she attempted to meet with library management on Friday, May 26, 2023. LGBTQIA supporters, background, also gathered to demonstrate. The meeting did not happen.
Amelia, 11, stands with LGBTQIA demonstrators outside the St. Charles City-County Library Spencer Road Branch in St. Peters, in support of a library employee who chose to wear make-up to work on Friday, May 26, 2023. A mother visiting the library with her four-year-old objected to seeing an employee she described as a male wearing makeup at the children's desk at another branch. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Supporters of Rachel Homolak, far left, begin to gather in the parking lot behind a group of LGBTQIA supporters, who also gathered to demonstrate, at the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library, in St. Peters on Friday, May 26, 2023. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Rachel Homolak, left, talks with some of her supporters at the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library, in St. Peters, after attempting to meet with library management on Friday, May 26, 2023. LGBTQIA supporters, background, also gathered to demonstrate. The meeting did not happen. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Taylor Cooper supports transgender rights during a demonstration outside the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library on Friday, May 26, 2023, in St. Peters. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Rachel Homolak, left, walks past LGBTQIA supporters as she enters the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library, in St. Peters, to attempt to meet with library management on Friday, May 26, 2023. Homolak objected to seeing what she described as a man wearing makeup at the children's desk at another branch library location. The meeting did not happen.
Rachel Homolak reacts after learning her meeting with the CEO of St. Charles City-County Libraries, Jason Kuhl, was canceled on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Spencer Road Branch of the St. Charles City-County Library, in St. Peters. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com