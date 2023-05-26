Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. PETERS — A mother called a protest at a St. Charles City-County library after she saw a library clerk wearing makeup, nail polish and a goatee. About 35 people heeded her call on Friday morning, plus another 60 to oppose the protesters.

It's another instance of culture wars arriving in St. Charles County, and at area libraries.

Local resident Rachel Homolak posted a call to action on social media after seeing the library clerk at the Kathryn Linnemann branch. She described the employee as being "dressed in drag" and working in the library's children's section. "This is absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate for children," she wrote. Her son, 4, was with her but did not see the employee, she wrote.

In the post she said she was not asking for the employee to be fired, but that all employees should adhere to what she called a "neutral dress code."

About 35 people gathered in front of the Spencer Road library branch to support Homolak's views and about 60 came out to oppose them. The protests lasted about 45 minutes.

Homolak arrived at the library for a meeting with the CEO of St. Charles City-County Libraries, Jason Kuhl, but was told the meeting had been canceled.

She declined to speak to the Post-Dispatch.

"I'm here to support the co-worker who is expressing himself, herself or theirself for wearing whatever is comfortable for them," said Grayson Jostes of St. Peters.

Dan Lowe, of St. Peters, said, "They say we hate, we don't hate ... We're Christians who follow Christ and we love people, but we also speak up and stand up for the Godly world view, which does not include the current culture and woke ideology which is being pushed on our children."

Library protesters sang "Amazing Grace." Pro-LGBTQIA protestors sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and chanted "Love is love;" "Acceptance;" and "No hate" — until librarians came outside and asked the groups to please quiet down.