Protesters paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard; tensions stay high in Florissant

After altercations earlier in the evening, police initially retreated from protesters at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Protesters soon moved to North Lindbergh Boulevard and New Florissant Road, where they blocked traffic in all four directions.

Just before 10 p.m., protesters headed back to the Florissant Police Department, and police reemerged in front of the station. Protesters responded by chanting "turn on your body cam."

At about 10:45 p.m., police sprayed chemicals into the crowd, and a protester called for anyone who was maced to follow her voice for treatment.

At around midnight, with a large crowd still near the police station, police said the protest was an unlawful assembly and gave an order to disperse. They followed with a second order at about 12:15 a.m. Another confrontation followed, as police tried to push protesters away and fireworks went off near protesters.

Just a few people remained by an hour later.

A protester accidentally shot himself in the foot earlier Tuesday, according to Florissant police and several witnesses. His injures are not considered life-threatening.

Protesters have demonstrated across St. Louis and the U.S. this month following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody in late May.

