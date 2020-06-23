Protesters paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard Tuesday as tensions remain high in Florissant

Updated at 11 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

FLORISSANT — More than 100 protesters on Tuesday returned to Florissant, where they painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the police station.

The painting has led to a battle between protesters and police, as the city has painted over the slogan several times over the past week.

Tensions remained high as protesters called for further action in the case of a Florissant police officer shown on video striking a fleeing suspect with an SUV.

The detective driving the SUV, Joshua L. Smith, was fired from the department and charged with assault. Protesters say they want the other officers on the scene that night to be charged as well. Several protesters also mentioned that they believe their initial protests led to Smith’s firing, and they think further protests will lead to his conviction.