Protesters paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Lindbergh Boulevard Tuesday as tensions remain high in Florissant

Updated at 11 p.m. Tuesday with more information.
FLORISSANT — More than 100 protesters on Tuesday returned to Florissant, where they painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of the police station.
The painting has led to a battle between protesters and police, as the city has painted over the slogan several times over the past week.
Tensions remained high as protesters called for further action in the case of a Florissant police officer shown on video striking a fleeing suspect with an SUV.
The detective driving the SUV, Joshua L. Smith, was fired from the department and charged with assault. Protesters say they want the other officers on the scene that night to be charged as well. Several protesters also mentioned that they believe their initial protests led to Smith’s firing, and they think further protests will lead to his conviction.
On Sunday night, two people were arrested after protesters tried to paint the slogan in the middle of North Lindbergh Boulevard for a third time. Police spokesperson Steve Michael said the slogan, painted in 12-foot-high letters down the middle turn lane of Lindbergh, was causing confusion for drivers and attracting onlookers to the busy four-lane stretch of road.
After altercations earlier in the evening, police retreated from protesters at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Protesters soon moved to North Lindbergh Boulevard and New Florissant Road, where they blocked traffic in all four directions.
Protestors are taking a moment of silence lying in the street on Lindbergh Boulevard near the QuikTrip. pic.twitter.com/lSKnu89oDb— Taylor Harris (@ladytiamoyo) June 24, 2020
Just before 10 p.m., protesters headed back to the Florissant Police Department, and police reemerged in front of the station. Protesters responded by chanting "Go inside" and "Turn on your body cam."
At about 10:45 p.m., police sprayed chemicals into the crowd, and a protester called for anyone who was maced to follow her for treatment.
A protester also accidentally shot himself in the foot at Tuesday evening’s protest, according to Florissant police and several witnesses. His injures are not life-threatening.
Protesters have demonstrated across St. Louis and the U.S. this month following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died in police custody in late May.
