Protesters return to City Hall Friday evening after being cleared by police overnight

Updated at 7:50 p.m. Friday with information from Friday's protest.
ST. LOUIS — Protesters returned to St. Louis City Hall Friday evening to call for Mayor Lyda Krewson's resignation after being cleared out by police earlier in the day.
About 75 protesters were stationed outside City Hall at 7:30 p.m. for the third consecutive night of demonstrations. Just before 4 a.m. Friday, police cleared a few dozen people and about 20 tents from outside City Hall, where protesters say they intend to stay until Krewson resigns.
Police said Friday that officers made no arrests and no one was injured when protesters were cleared overnight.
A city crew also washed away a large message of "Resign Lyda" that protesters painted in yellow letters on the street outside City Hall.
The protest began Wednesday night when about 150 people gathered outside for the protest, called Occupy City Hall.
Among the organizers was Milkayla Allen, 23. Allen's name and address were read aloud by the mayor while Krewson was reading letters during a June 26 Facebook Live video, Allen said.
"She’s aware of the power that she holds, and so her getting on Facebook Live was a gross misuse of power," Allen told the Post-Dispatch in an interview earlier this week. "She gave ammo to whoever wanted to act upon it.”
A statement from the protest group, Occupy City Hall STL, Friday morning estimated more than 200 police officers dressed in riot gear were sent to clear the gathering.
"Cars began to be towed at 3 a.m.," the statement said. "Three dispersal orders were given for the reason of trespassing on park grounds past curfew."
Police say there had been a few violent incidents at the demonstration.
A 59-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder while attending the protest by a man also attending the event, according to St. Louis police. The attacker then threw the victim's tent into the street, police said.
The 59-year-old went to a hospital for treatment and was stable, police said.
City officials also reported that two city workers were assaulted at the protest early Thursday morning as they attempted to tow cars parked in front of City Hall.
Police said protesters surrounded the city workers, climbed on top of the tow truck and laid down in the street in front of the truck.
Two men then attacked the workers, police said. One of the employees was hit in the face with an assault rifle, city Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards said in a statement. The other man was punched in the back of the head, Edwards said.
Protesters disputed police's account of both events, saying they were not representative of what other protesters saw and were not representative of the peaceful nature of the demonstration.
After police cleared the protesters Friday, some decided to continue the demonstration outside the mayor's home. There have been several days of protests outside the home since late June, including nights where protesters made noise for several hours to push the mayor to resign.
"We immediately rallied and made our way to the mayor’s house to let her know that intimidation won’t work on us," the statement from the protest group Friday morning said.
Krewson's Facebook video that prompted the protest was deleted a few hours after it was posted in late June and the mayor apologized for reading the names and addresses. A petition for Krewson to resign following the video had garnered more than 60,000 signatures by Wednesday. Protesters contend she jeopardized their safety by publicizing their names and addresses.
Krewson has said she will not resign.
Editor's note: This version of the story has been updated to correct the use of an incorrect pronoun.
