Protesters return to City Hall Friday evening after being cleared by police overnight

After police cleared the protesters Friday, some decided to continue the demonstration outside the mayor's home. There have been several days of protests outside the home since late June, including nights where protesters made noise for several hours to push the mayor to resign.

"We immediately rallied and made our way to the mayor’s house to let her know that intimidation won’t work on us," the statement from the protest group Friday morning said.

Krewson's Facebook video that prompted the protest was deleted a few hours after it was posted in late June and the mayor apologized for reading the names and addresses. A petition for Krewson to resign following the video had garnered more than 60,000 signatures by Wednesday. Protesters contend she jeopardized their safety by publicizing their names and addresses.

Krewson has said she will not resign.

Editor's note: This version of the story has been updated to correct the use of an incorrect pronoun.