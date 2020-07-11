Protesters return to City Hall hours after being cleared out by police

The 59-year-old went to a hospital for treatment and was stable, police said.

City officials also reported that two city workers were assaulted at the protest Thursday morning as they attempted to tow cars parked in front of City Hall.

Police said protesters surrounded the city workers, climbed on top of the tow truck and laid down in the street in front of the truck.

Two men then attacked the workers, police said. One of the employees was hit in the face with an assault rifle, city Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards said in a statement. The other man was punched in the back of the head, Edwards said.

Protesters disputed the police account of both events, saying they were not representative of the group’s peaceful nature. The group also said the city escalated tension by trying to tow protesters’ vehicles rather than just issuing tickets.

After police cleared the protesters Friday, some decided to continue the demonstration outside the mayor’s home. There have been several days of protests outside the home since late June, including nights where protesters made noise for several hours to push the mayor to resign.