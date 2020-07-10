Protesters who camped outside St. Louis City Hall cleared by police

ST. LOUIS — Protesters who camped outside St. Louis City Hall for two nights calling for Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign were cleared by police early Friday.
The protest started Wednesday night when about 150 people gathered outside City Hall. Many protesters ignored police orders to disperse and officers cleared a few dozen people and about 20 tents that remained outside the building around 4 a.m. Friday.
Police said Friday that officers made no arrests and no one was injured when the protest was cleared.
A city crew also washed away a large message of "Resign Lyda" that protesters painted in yellow letters on the street outside City Hall.
The Occupy City Hall protest was organized by Milkayla Allen, 23, who said her name and address were read aloud by the mayor while Krewson was reading letters during a June 26 Facebook Live video. Allen viewed the disclosure of the personal information as an attack on protesters.
A statement from the protest group, Occupy City Hall STL, Friday morning estimated more than 200 police officers dressed in riot gear were sent to clear the gathering.
"Cars began to be towed at 3 a.m.," the statement said. "Three dispersal orders were given for the reason of trespassing on park grounds past curfew."
Police say there had been a few violent incidents at the demonstration.
A 59-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder while attending the protest by a man also attending the event, according to St. Louis police. The attacker then threw the victim's tent into the street, police said.
The 59-year-old went to a hospital for treatment and was stable, police said.
City officials also reported that two city workers were assaulted at the protest early Thursday morning as they attempted to tow cars parked in front of City Hall.
Police said protesters surrounded the city workers, climbed on top of the tow truck and laid down in the street in front of the truck.
Two men then attacked the workers, police said. One of the employees was hit in the face with an assault rifle, city Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards said in a statement. The other man was punched in the back of the head, Edwards said.
After police cleared the protesters Friday, some decided to continue the demonstration outside the mayor's home. There have been several days of protests outside the home since late June, including nights where protesters made noise for several hours to push the mayor to resign.
"We immediately rallied and made our way to the mayor’s house to let her know that intimidation won’t work on us," the statement from the protest group Friday morning said.
The protesters said they planned to return to City Hall on Friday night.
"We said we weren’t leaving until the mayor resigns," the statement said. "We mean that. Tonight, we reclaim City Hall. The people of St. Louis have shown us an unprecedented amount of solidarity and support."
Krewson's Facebook video that prompted the protest was deleted a few hours after it was posted in late June and the mayor apologized for reading the names and addresses. A petition for Krewson to resign following the video had garnered more than 60,000 signatures by Wednesday. Protesters contend she jeopardized their safety by publicizing their names and addresses.
Krewson has said she will not resign.
