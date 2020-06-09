Protestors gather in Affton area: 'Change happens when people stand up and say something'

A branch of demonstrators trek southbound on MacKenzie Road in Affton on Tuesday, June 09, 2020, to protest racial inequality in America. A second branch of protestors headed north to another intersection. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com
Protesters gather at Affton High School Tuesday afternoon before splitting into two groups and standing along MacKenzie Road Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn
Ayanna Taylor of North City leads chants at an intersection in Affton on Tuesday, June 09, 2020. More than 100 demonstrators gathered at Affton High School before breaking off to protest at two major intersections. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — About 250 people gathered in the Affton area in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon to chant, hold signs and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We’re trying to speak up for the lives that were lost and to use our white privilege for good,” said Aurora Phillips, 19, who organized the rally with her friend Jamie Kotthoff, 21. They are both college students who live in the Affton area and organized a smaller rally nearby last week.
“I think people come out to the county and think they can escape what is happening,” said Kotthoff. “This is to get the message out there that this is still a problem.”
The group gathered at Affton High School and split into two groups, which marched to the corners of MacKenzie and Heege roads and MacKenzie and Gravois roads.
The protestors were encouraged to wear black, stay hydrated, wear a mask, stay on the sidewalks and shoulders and stay peaceful. They did. As they chanted and held signs for about an hour, passers-by honked horns. Some raised arms and fists — black and white — emerged from car windows.
Tristan Wood, 32, of the Affton area, teaches American history at Valley Park High School. He carried a “Black students matter” sign. This was his first protest.
“I need to teach the message to our students that they matter, that America needs to do better,” he said. “And like other moments in civil rights history, change happens when people stand up and say something.”