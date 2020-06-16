Protests against police brutality, jail conditions dot St. Louis region Tuesday

A handful of protesters lined the sidewalk of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Tuesday, facing the Arch and waving signs at honking cars. The event was one of at least three demonstrations scheduled for the St. Louis region Tuesday.

Downtown protesters' aim was to raise awareness about modern police brutality and the 1944 death of George Stinney Jr., said the event’s organizer Torinae Williams, 31, of St. Louis. Stinney, a black teen, was just 14 when he was sentenced to death in June 1944.

“It was significant for me to be out here on this day,” Williams said. “My son is 13.”

Williams said she didn’t expect a large turnout on a Tuesday, but she made it a point to protest on the anniversary of Stinney’s death.

“I knew it would turn out like that, and I said, ‘Even if I have to stand out here by myself, that is what I will do,’” Williams said.

Williams works at a local homeless shelter and encouraged her co-workers to protest with her.