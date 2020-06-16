Protests against police brutality, jail conditions dot St. Louis region Tuesday

A handful of protesters lined the sidewalk of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Tuesday, facing the Arch and waving signs at honking cars. The event was one of at least three demonstrations scheduled for the St. Louis region Tuesday.
Downtown protesters' aim was to raise awareness about modern police brutality and the 1944 death of George Stinney Jr., said the event’s organizer Torinae Williams, 31, of St. Louis. Stinney, a black teen, was just 14 when he was sentenced to death in June 1944.
“It was significant for me to be out here on this day,” Williams said. “My son is 13.”
Williams said she didn’t expect a large turnout on a Tuesday, but she made it a point to protest on the anniversary of Stinney’s death.
“I knew it would turn out like that, and I said, ‘Even if I have to stand out here by myself, that is what I will do,’” Williams said.
Williams works at a local homeless shelter and encouraged her co-workers to protest with her.
“I know we’ve talked a lot about the way (Torinae) feels about her son and the way she feels about her community,” said May McConnell, 22, of St. Louis. “And it’s always a community that I want to show up and support so that is why we are here with her today.”
Gabrielle Hobson, 19, of St. Louis, said she was at the protest to stand up for young black men, including those who have been killed.
“We just have to stand up for them, stand behind them, let them know somebody loves and cares for them,” Hobson said.
Elsewhere Tuesday, protesters gathered and blocked off the street in front of the St. Charles County Courts Administration Building — the second day of protests outside the building.
Protesters demanded County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar file charges against the former Florissant police detective accused of hitting a suspect with a police SUV two weeks ago.
They were met with a milder police presence than Monday, as no helicopters circled above, and fewer police were on scene.
A third demonstration was set for Tuesday evening in Cottleville. According to the Facebook event page, organizers were calling for St. Louis to close the city’s Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse.
