Protests against police brutality, jail conditions dot St. Louis region

“I know we’ve talked a lot about the way (Torinae) feels about her son and the way she feels about her community,” said May McConnell, 22, of St. Louis. “And it’s always a community that I want to show up and support so that is why we are here with her today.”

Gabrielle Hobson, 19, of St. Louis, said she was at the protest to stand up for young black men, including those who have been killed.

“We just have to stand up for them, stand behind them, let them know somebody loves and cares for them,” Hobson said.

Other Tuesday protestsA group of about 1,000 marched more than a mile Tuesday evening on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Charles County to a rally organized by Francis Howell School District teachers and administrators. The rally, which was not sponsored by the district, attracted a mostly white crowd.

St. Charles County “has been so white,” said Bill Hogan, 65, who came out from his apartment along the route and raised a fist in support of the marchers. “This is good.”

Hogan, who has lived in the county for 20 years, said he was encouraged to hear chants of “Black Lives Matter” in the community.

“It makes my heart glad,” he said. “People have been oppressed for so long.”