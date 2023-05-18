Two public briefing events on potential MetroLink expansion in St. Louis and north St. Louis County will be held next week.

The 'open house'-style sessions will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Beyond Housing, 6506 Wright Way in Pine Lawn, and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doorways, 1101 Jefferson Ave. in St. Louis.

People can stop by at any time during the sessions to get information on expansion proposals and on plans to upgrade security at MetroLink's 38 current stations. There will be no formal presentations.

Participants also can see results of a recent online survey on MetroLink expansion and provide feedback.

Tuesday's session in St. Louis will be on a proposal to build a new MetroLink line running along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street past the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters.

That route then would follow Parnell Street along the west end of the NGA site, then go west along Natural Bridge Avenue to North Grand Boulevard.

The Monday session in Pine Lawn focuses on four alternate routes between the north end of the proposed city line and into North County.

Whether any extensions are built depends on getting the federal government to pay most of the cost. There already is funding for the $52 million plan to install fare collection gates and related fencing at existing stations, beginning with four in St. Clair County.

Similar information will be available at online sessions the following week. People can pre-register for the city online session at https://bit.ly/3p5wMVx and for the county session at https://bit.ly/3p1BjIM.