Public defenders march against police brutality, justice system in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Public defenders from the region marched through downtown St. Louis on Monday to speak out against police brutality and a criminal justice system they say is rigged against black Americans.

Monday’s downtown rally of more than 100 public defenders and supporters touched three courthouses in St. Louis, beginning at the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals, pausing outside the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse and ending on the steps of the Old Courthouse. At each stop, speakers condemned systemic racism and highlighted historic court cases and ones they believed had unfair outcomes.

“Our clients tell us every day that they can’t breathe,” Kelly Jackson, an investigator with the St. Louis Trial Office told the crowd. “It is our job to ensure that they are not suffocating.”

Leading the march through downtown were Deputy District Defender Erika Wurst and District Defender Matthew Mahaffey, who took over the office in February.