Public memorial announced for Demetrious Johnson, former NFL player and philanthropist

ST. LOUIS — A public memorial service for former NFL Player and local philanthropist Demetrious Johnson will be held Monday at Chaifetz Arena. 

Johnson, of Olivette, died Dec. 24 at 61 of an aortic dissection, a heart condition.  

A memorial celebration will be held Jan. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena at 1 S. Compton Avenue, Johnson's family has announced. Doors for the service will open at noon. 

The memorial will follow a noon formal procession from the Demetrious Johnson Foundation Center, at 724 Union Boulevard in St. Louis, to the Chaifetz Arena. 

Johnson's family has asked that memorial contributions be donated to The Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation. Donors are asked to call 314-265-5255 for more information. 

A St. Louis native who grew up in the Darst-Webbe public housing complex, Johnson won a full athletic scholarship to play football at the University of Missouri and played professionally for the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. 

After retiring from professional football, Johnson founded a charitable foundation, the Demetrious Johnson Foundation, which ran youth sports and tutoring programs year-round and was well-known for its Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and Christmas toy drives. 

Johnson was also a local sports booster and radio personality with shows on WHHL-FM (Hot 104.1) and WFUN (96.3 FM).

A selection of photos from 2022 by Laurie Skrivan, who has covered St. Louis from nearly every angle as a Post-Dispatch staff photographer since 1998. She won the 2017 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism award domestic photography and was a member of the 2015 Breaking News Photography Prize awarded to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch photography staff.
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson

 Photo courtesy of Patricia Johnson and Ashley Johnson Chin
Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

