Push to rename Wildwood's 'Old Slave Road' resurfaces with resident support

WILDWOOD — Residents of Old Slave Road are once again asking to change the name of their street.

The winding lane off Wild Horse Creek Road was given the title when it was redeveloped in 1979, at the site of two plantations where more than 100 were enslaved before the Civil War. Many are buried in an unmarked cemetery still along the road today.

Now residents hope to rename the street “Madison Valley” after Elijah Madison, a man enslaved there who then served in the Union Army during the Civil War and returned to the area as a free man and land owner.

Residents recently delivered the petition to city leaders. It was at least their second effort. And this time, all seven of the road’s eligible households signed on.

“We unanimously as residents decided on a new name that would be more inclusionary of who we are and the current times,” Patrick Barnidge, a three-year resident of Spiceberry Lane, off Old Slave Road, told officials at a recent public meeting.

The effort is another and perhaps more personal example of a national reckoning, as officials across the country grapple with streets, statues and buildings tied to a racist past. St. Louis city leaders had a Confederate statue removed from Forest Park five years ago. Tower Grove Park took down a statue of Christopher Columbus two years ago. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page even announced a review of county parks and streets after residents petitioned for the change of Dorsett Road, named after Walter H. Dorsett, a prominent farmer who acquired hundreds of acres in St. Louis County and dozens of slaves.

And just recently, St. Louis Public Schools renamed the former Kennard Elementary School in St. Louis. The school dropped the name of a Confederate lieutenant and was renamed in honor of local Black educator Betty Wheeler.

Old Slave Road today winds for about a half-mile off Wild Horse Creek, at the far western edge of St. Louis County. It features 3,000-square-foot homes on multi-acre lots, often set far off the white-fence-lined road. No sign featuring the street name remains anywhere in sight.

Residents reached Monday declined to publicly discuss the issue.

They had tried to rename Old Slave Road in 2013, but the effort failed after two property owners declined to sign a petition. One, Sally Branson — who is no longer listed in property records as an Old Slave Road resident — argued that the current name more clearly acknowledged the area’s history.

In that debate, those in favor of the change included descendants of Madison, the former slave.

But a woman — the widow of a descendent of an enslaved man in the area — spoke out against it to the Wildwood City Council in 2013.

The measure never made it to a final council vote.

This time, residents have more support.

In late July, the Wildwood Historic Preservation Commission issued an opinion recommending the change.

“Given the property owners’ desire to recognize an individual that is forever linked to this area of the city, this name would be appropriate from a historic perspective,” the commission said in its recommendation.

The commission also argued that the change would help hide the location of the slave cemetery, which could prevent trespassing and looting.

It would cost the city $155 to add a new street sign.

A date for Wildwood City County to take up the measure has not yet been set, said City Administrator Steve Cross.