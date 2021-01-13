Question about road conditions or traffic? Ask the Road Crew, live now

Related to this story
Most Popular
Missouri reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 30 deaths due to the virus.
Sister Abbott, who died Thursday, worked for more than 30 years helping those reeling from the trauma of war.
Pritzker was among 8 governors to send a letter demanding the US immediately distribute to states vaccine that's so far been reserved as a precaution
St. Charles County on Monday lifted an 11 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs, which had been in place since Nov. 24.
On Tuesday the state reported 263 more deaths due to the virus, a record one-day increase.
Pritzker was among 8 governors to send a letter demanding the US immediately distribute to states vaccine that's so far been reserved as a precaution
St. Charles County on Monday lifted an 11 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs, which had been in place since Nov. 24.
Officials noted they were watching for a variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United Kingdom, to appear in local samples
Missouri reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 30 deaths due to the virus.
The driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree, police say.