Question about road conditions or traffic? Ask the Road Crew

Related to this story
Most Popular
Missouri reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 30 deaths due to the virus.
On Tuesday the state reported 263 more deaths due to the virus, a record one-day increase.
In all, more than 250 remaining stores nationwide are closing.
Sister Abbott, who died Thursday, worked for more than 30 years helping those reeling from the trauma of war.
Pritzker was among 8 governors to send a letter demanding the US immediately distribute to states vaccine that's so far been reserved as a precaution
Officials noted they were watching for a variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United Kingdom, to appear in local samples
Pritzker was among 8 governors to send a letter demanding the US immediately distribute to states vaccine that's so far been reserved as a precaution
Missouri reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 30 deaths due to the virus.
The driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree, police say.
Some Illinois communities begin second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. Pritzker plans to unveil statewide timeline this week.
"We don't want any of these vaccines sitting around," Pritzker said.