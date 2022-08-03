Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about construction projects on local roads? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the second time in four days Thursday, the St. Louis region was pounded with torrential rain that led to flash flooding, road closures and water rescues.
The region cleaned up on Wednesday. Police announced a second death, of a semi-truck driver in Hazelwood.
Experts warn that the St. Louis area must adjust to worsening flash flood risks, fueled by both climate change and flaws in urban development.
The recent heat wave loaded up clouds with water vapor and it had to go somewhere — down.
The campus has been flooded many times since 1819. This one was probably the worst.
Prop A asks voters to support more funding for aging and closed pools through property tax increases.
The city will open a third recovery center for residents to pick up essentials.
Fitness trackers and fecal samples: How St. Louis Zoo scientists are helping exotic cattle reproduce.
Some roads remained covered on Wednesday by water in East St. Louis and Caseyville.
Police tape blocked off the entrance ramp to the downtown post office building Wednesday, and the lobby appeared pitch black.