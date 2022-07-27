Questions about construction projects or flood cleanup on local roads? Ask the Road Crew

On Saturday at 3:14 p.m., Erick Cedeño arrived on his bicycle in St. Louis to a crowd of about 50 people at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell Blvd., after riding 1,900 miles. His journey paid tribute to the same bicycle route taken 125 years ago by a group of Black U.S. Army soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infrantry.