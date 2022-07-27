Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about construction projects or flood cleanup on local roads? Read the Road Crew chat
Missouri MetroLink riders are encouraged to seek alternative transportation options "until further notice," says Metro Transit.
The recent heat wave loaded up clouds with water vapor and it had to go somewhere — down.
Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of the St. Louis area, including some local landmarks, institutions and venues.
The campus has been flooded many times since 1819. This one was probably the worst.
The National Weather Service said the deluge broke a 107-year-old record.
The region cleaned up on Wednesday. Police announced a second death, of a semi-truck driver in Hazelwood.
Police tape blocked off the entrance ramp to the downtown post office building Wednesday, and the lobby appeared pitch black.
On Saturday at 3:14 p.m., Erick Cedeño arrived on his bicycle in St. Louis to a crowd of about 50 people at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell Blvd., after riding 1,900 miles. His journey paid tribute to the same bicycle route taken 125 years ago by a group of Black U.S. Army soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infrantry.
Some roads remained covered on Wednesday by water in East St. Louis and Caseyville.
St. Louis faces multiple days of “locally dangerous heat” from Friday through Sunday, joining large swaths of the country — and globe — that continue to swelter.