Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about highway construction or traffic lights? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has cited Brentwood for violating the state’s Clean Water Law.
Priests were given suggested prayers for Mass on Pentecost Sunday, May 28, when Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will announce the “All Things New” plan.
Because of ongoing maintenance work, crews at 9 p.m. Friday will shut down the ramp from eastbound I-270/255 to Lemay Ferry Road and I-55.
An official statewide effort killed more than 6,000 feral hogs across Missouri in 2022, a sign that control efforts are working.
MetroLink won't run next weekend between Rock Road, Delmar Loop stations, disrupting airport service
Metro says customers will be shuttled by bus between the Rock Road, Wellston and Delmar Loop stations due to street construction work in Wellston.