Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about highway construction or traffic lights? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
