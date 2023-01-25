Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about street lights or highway construction? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes could be affected by a snowstorm, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Two major insurance companies have refused to issue new policies on some Kias and Hyundais in the St. Louis region as theft rates of those vehicles remain high following last year's surge.
Marilyn Margulis has been awarded $2.6 million in judgments against telemarketers since 2017. She and her husband say the lawsuits show companies 'there are consequences' for violating Do Not Call lists.
Extensive searching has yielded no signs of Aaron Duenke, who took off on an ice floe on Dec. 27.
The National Weather Service warns that heavy snow — and hazardous travel conditions — are possible, with a winter storm creating the potential for 5 to 10 inches of accumulation.
Widely varying amounts of wet, slushy snow was expected to fall across the metro area early Wednesday morning and into the rush hour, the National Weather Service said.
Volunteers were given drinks on Tuesday so sheriff's deputies in Jefferson County could practice testing for DWI enforcement.
Construction and maintenance work on parts of the MetroLink system will require transfers for some passengers on evenings through Friday and all day next Saturday and Sunday.
How old is that building? Check the map of St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis city to find out
Parcel data gives a partial picture of building ages across St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.
Now is the best time of year to spot eagles along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.