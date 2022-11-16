Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about street lights or highway construction? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I really have to find this for her dad,” said Barry Rolland, after hearing from Walter Tarde’s daughter about what his lost wedding ring meant to him. They searched for 2½ hours.
The familiar Budweiser sign on I-64 was relit Thursday evening during rush hour after being repaired for more than a year.
“Severe weather is not expected” from the storm, according to online posts from the National Weather Service's forecast office for the St. Louis area.
“Lonni openly shared her story and experiences in the hope that by doing so, others would reach out for help,” Lovegreen said. “She was a warrior with a heart of gold.”
Utility crews will close both sides of the interstate for short periods between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday to install new power lines.
Parts of the region got up to 3 inches; most of the snow melted quickly.
Kenny Lee Loudermilk loved to paraglide, and the Missouri River was one of his favorite routes, especially with fall colors. Now he’s presumed dead, since crashing into the river Wednesday evening.
Twenty-five rural Missouri school districts have won nearly $22 million in funding to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones.
Alexzandria Bell, 15, was fatally shot, along with teacher Jean Kuczka, last month at Central and Collegiate high schools in south St. Louis.