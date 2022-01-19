Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Questions about traffic lights or highway construction? Read the Road Crew chat
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures set to drop below freezing, light rain is expected to quickly transition to snow on Friday.
It’s the latest effort by Republicans to put roll back the expansion approved by voters in 2020.
Most of the ‘paper-only’ transactions that caught the government’s attention occurred in 2012 or earlier, outside the statute of limitations.
It was the 12th record-setting day for hospitalizations this year. One apparent positive note: a dip in hospital admissions from 216 to 145.
Funeral arrangements announced for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in the line of duty Thursday
Visitation will be held Wednesday at Kutis Funeral Home in the Affton area. The funeral will be held Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
The north St. Louis anchor institution is taking a break from serving children in the state foster care system.
The woman was a pedestrian.
Local marchers, leaders say Martin Luther King Jr. Day is relevant to modern inequalities and push for change
'We've made progress, but there's a lot of unfinished business,' said FeliceSkye Hutchinson, president of the Wellston Community Coalition.
The initiative will provide money for housing, create an Afghan Chamber of Commerce, provide job training grants and recreation for Afghan children.
Snowfall totals were on the low end of the forecast for the weekend.