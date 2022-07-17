Rabbit rescues, bunny wranglers overloaded with abandoned pets around St. Louis

ST. CHARLES — The rabbits under Katie Kottmeyer's care are rapidly multiplying — but not in the way you'd think.

Kottmeyer, founder of Dolly's Dream Home Rabbit Rescue based in St. Charles, has been at capacity for weeks with abandoned pet rabbits.

It's been the same story for months at most St. Louis area rabbit rescues run by volunteers that spend hours wrangling domestic rabbits turned loose through St. Louis area neighborhoods or swoop in to pick up surrendered bunnies bought on an impulse by unprepared owners.

Kottmeyer, 23, founded Dolly's Dream Home in 2020 and today has about 40 regular foster families. She puts in full-time hours on top of her job in finance, she said, because the demand is so high around St. Louis today.

Kottmeyer said she often hears the same story: Families buy what seems to be a cheap pet for less than $20 at big box farm stores or through breeders that advertise on community sales pages or social media. They soon come to find out that while rabbits can be fulfilling pets, they aren't cheap or low effort.

Pet rabbits need to be spayed or neutered to avoid major health or behavior problems, but that can cost between $200 and $600. The pets also often have higher vet bills than cats or dogs as they're considered exotic animals. Rabbits need space to roam much larger than crates sold in pet stores and can chew through wires or other household items if owners don't properly bunnyproof the premises.

"We want people to know rabbits are not a starter pet," Kottmeyer said. "I got a bunny as an Easter gift when I was 10 and we didn't know how to properly care for her and that's still happening."

Kottmeyer said that what used to be five or six requests for rescues a week has turned into more than 45 on average for Dolly's Dream Home, much more than the fosters can take.

Joy Gioia, chapter manager for the House Rabbit Society of Missouri St. Louis for the past 25 years, said their rescue is also at capacity and seeing a noticeable uptick in requests in recent months.

The rescue broke its record in 2020 when it took in 440 rabbits, compared with 250 to 300 in an average year.

"I think that was a lot of pandemic pets people bought without knowing what rabbits need," she said. "More than half were buns that were just turned loose."

Gioia said releasing domestic bunnies typically leads to a quick death for pet rabbits: They are genetically different from wild cottontail rabbits and most can't survive in the wild.

Rabbit rescue teams

Volunteers with both the House Rabbit Society and Dolly's Dream Home get alerted several times a month from concerned neighbors who spot released domestic rabbits.

"Over 25 years, we've only had a handful of escaped buns ever claimed by owners," Gioia said. "People just let them go."

But wrangling a roaming rabbit is not an easy feat, said Kimberly Lepes, of Belleville, who today runs Lily Buns Rabbit Rescue in Metro East.

Lepes started in the rescue world as a volunteer for Dolly's Dream Home. Her first escaped bunny rescue last year took more than 15 hours in 100-degree heat in north St. Louis County, she said.

"A woman bought a dozen bunnies for a dollar each and was going to give them out as favors at a birthday party before they got out," she said. "We ended up finding nine of them, I think. It was one for the books."

In these calls, volunteers typically attempt to corral the rabbits using play pens designed for dogs, sometimes getting stares or, in one case, even getting the police called on them, Kottmeyer said.

"They are prey animals so they're really fast," Lepes said. "Sometimes it can take days."

She ended up adopting one rabbit she and her family spent hours catching in an Illinois barn. They named the animal Judo after the martial art, "because that's how it went catching her."

Lepes said she was like many rabbit owners who get in over their head once. She bought her daughter a bunny a couple years ago at a Rural King farm store before realizing the work involved and now realize how many other families were like her.

"Misgendering is also a big problem at the pet stores," she said. "I had one family that thought they bought two female rabbits, but then they had two litters. That turned into 14 rabbits."

Shannon Dvorak, of St. Peters, is a volunteer with Dolly's Dream Home and said it's fulfilling work that often takes time, patience and a sense of humor.

In two cases, for example, she went to calls for loose domestic rabbits only to find out they were, in fact, oddly colored wild cottontails, including a black bunny found in the Missouri Botanical Gardens this spring.

"We had to send a picture to some wild rabbit experts to confirm it was actually a cottontail," Dvorak said. The volunteers brought the bunny to a wildlife rescue.

Dvorak said she often brings her 9-year-old son out on her rabbit work.

"He says now he wants to be a vet when he grows up because of this," she said. "I've heard from a parent that at recess at school he runs up to rabbits to make sure they're actually cottontails and not a pet."

Dolly's Dream Home offers a virtual course to prepare potential owners. To take the course or find out more about fostering or adopting, visit dollysdreamhome.org.